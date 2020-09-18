A 30-year-old man was arrested after leading Fontana officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended more than 15 miles away, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 17 at about 7:34 p.m., officers from the Multiple Enforcement Team attempted a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord in the area of Merrill and Citrus avenues.
The vehicle was driven by a wanted parolee, Gilbert Cruz, who is also a documented gang member, according to police.
Cruz and his 19-year-old female passenger led officers on a pursuit through Fontana and then onto the Interstate 10 Freeway and into Montclair.
The Accord left the freeway at the Monte Vista exit, where Cruz sideswiped a car while trying to get through traffic, police said. His vehicle became disabled and Cruz was taken into custody.
The suspect was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
