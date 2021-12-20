A man was arrested after a lengthy standoff with authorities in Fontana on Dec. 18, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Tangelo in response to a 911 domestic violence call.
Officers contacted the victim and provided first aid at the scene, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
However, the suspect, a 47-year-old man, barricaded himself in his house and refused to come out.
The Inland Valley SWAT Team responded, and after about two hours of negotiations, the suspect gave up without incident. The suspect was arrested on a charge of felony domestic battery and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.