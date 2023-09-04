A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit through three cities, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 1 at about 10:07 p.m., Fontana officers noticed a motorist in a green Dodge Charger allegedly engaging in reckless driving near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the car immediately sped away, heading south on Sierra.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Lisandro Munoz, switched off his vehicle's lights and led police on a chase through the cities of Fontana, Riverside, and Ontario. Assistance from Ontario Police Department's helicopter "Air 30" was requested as officers switched to tracking mode.
Eventually, Munoz pulled over on the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway, close to Jurupa Avenue.
Both Munoz and his passenger were taken into custody without any issues, Romero said. The passenger was subsequently released, while Munoz was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
