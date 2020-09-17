A Fontana man was arrested and a handgun was recovered after a short vehicle pursuit on Sept. 16, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at a time when officers were conducing increased patrols due to recent suspected gang violence.
At about 4:37 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Ceres and Oleander avenues and recognized the passenger as a known, documented gang member on probation for weapons offenses, police said in a Facebook post.
The driver of the vehicle led officers on a short pursuit before pulling over, and then the passenger, Erick Villa, 31, got out and tried to run away.
Officers chased the suspect on foot, at which time Villa allegedly threw a loaded gun. After a brief struggle, officers were able to get Villa safely in custody, and the handgun was recovered, police said.
Officers searched the area for additional weapons and contraband but were unable to locate any.
"For your safety, if you locate any dangerous or illegal items in that area, please leave it in place and contact our dispatch center immediately at (909) 350-7700," the P.D. said on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.