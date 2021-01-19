A man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing an ATM, according to the Fontana Police Department.
During the nighttime hours, graveyard officers located Richard Swanson, 36, who was allegedly committing the crime in the northern area of Fontana, police said in a Facebook post on Jan. 19.
The suspect had several tools in his possession commonly used in burglaries, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.