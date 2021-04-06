A man was recently arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and for being in possession of stolen catalytic converters along with burglary tools, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Weekend dayshift patrol officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Cherry Avenue and Valley Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post.
The suspect, Daniel Sanchez, 31, was taken into custody, police said.
In recent months, police have made several arrests of suspects who stole catalytic converters in the city.
