A 27-year-old man was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty in Fontana on March 23, according to the Fontana Police Department.
In a Facebook post, the P.D. said that Emilio Luna Sanchez was reported to be trespassing on a property after getting into an argument with a family member. Luna Sanchez arrived at the location and was seen by a family member running away from the backyard, police said.
It was discovered that the suspect allegedly killed the family member's dog and then buried it in the yard, police said.
Fontana officers and detectives were able to locate and interview Luna Sanchez, and he was ultimately taken into custody.
