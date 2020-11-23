A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a three-year-old boy during an incident in San Bernardino on Nov. 21, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Detectives responded to a local hospital and discovered that a boy was diagnosed with severe head trauma.
The suspect, Santos Rodriguez, initially told medical personnel and investigators his girlfriend’s child had fallen off a razor scooter and struck his head on the pavement.
However, detectives conducted an extensive investigation, and Rodriguez eventually admitted to losing his temper and repeatedly stomping the child’s head into the ground, police said. That incident was learned to have occurred at a residence in the 500 block of West Victoria Street.
Rodriguez was transported to West Valley Detention Center and booked on a charge of murder. He was lodged and was being held without bail.
The motive for this incident is under continuous investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Montez at (909) 384-5762 / montez_ti@sbcity.org or Sergeant King at (909) 384-5659/ king_ja@sbcity.org.
