A man was arrested for allegedly pointing a green laser at a police helicopter, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 4 at about 7:55 p.m., Eagle 1 was hovering in the vicinity of a traffic collision when it was hit by a laser from the driveway of a house in the 9300 block of Elm Avenue in western Fontana.
Officers were directed to the house and detained Mario Oregel, 57, without incident.
A laser pointer was located under a vehicle where Oregel was detained, police said. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.