A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an incident in Fontana on Dec. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:41 p.m., police were dispatched to the Popeyes restaurant in the 16900 block of Valley Boulevard after receiving a report of a subject causing a disturbance. The officers contacted the subject, who was identified as 41-year-old Anthony Knott.
As officers were speaking with Knott, he allegedly punched one officer in the face, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
“Knott continued to be combative and was tased after a minor use of force,” Romero said.
Knott was arrested and transported to Kaiser Hospital for medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center, Romero said.
