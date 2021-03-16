A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 22 at about 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address in Fontana in reference to a rape. Officers made contact with a female victim, who said she had been raped in the alley way in the 16200 block of Randall Avenue.
The victim was chasing after her lost dog in the alley when the suspect attacked her from behind. During the attack, the victim said she felt the tip of a sharp object on her back, which later was found to be a small screwdriver, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
A few hours later, the suspect broke into his ex-wife's residence in the 9200 block of Cypress Avenue (a few blocks away) and began washing blood off of his clothing, which matched what he was wearing at the time of the rape.
The suspect, Manuel Blanquet, 37, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for forcible rape against a juvenile family member that occurred in 2017 and was later booked for the current case as well, Anderson said.
At the time of the arrest, officers located the suspect's binder, which allegedly contained numerous written pages talking about his fantasies about rape, Anderson said.
