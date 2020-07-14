A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting two elderly victims in their home in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 6 at about 5:14 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call from an elderly male victim in the 18200 block of 10th Street.
The victim reported an unknown man, later identified as Stephen Mitchell, was inside his home ransacking his kitchen. The victim's elderly bedridden wife was fearful while Mitchell took their belongings by force, the Sheriff's Department said.
The victim confronted the suspect but was assaulted and thrown on the floor by Mitchell, the Sheriff's Department said.
Mitchell allegedly took the victim's cell phones and other belongings and fled on foot through the rear yard and over a wall. The victim located a secondary cell phone and called police for help.
Deputies from the Fontana Station arrived immediately and protected the elderly victims. Deputies set up a perimeter and developed leads regarding the area that Mitchell was last seen.
After a thorough ground search with the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation, Mitchell was located and taken into custody without further incident. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of residential robbery and elder abuse.
The victim's belongings were recovered and returned to the victim.
