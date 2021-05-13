A Riverside man was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a 20-year-old Fontana man who suffered a fatal overdose two days later, authorities said.
Edwin Lopez, 21, was arrested on May 13 on a grand jury indictment that charges him with one count related to the May 17, 2020 transaction, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The evidence in the case indicates that Lopez used Snapchat to negotiate the drug deal, and possibly other transactions, with the victim, the Department of Justice said.
Lopez was scheduled to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Riverside.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fontana Police Department are investigating this matter. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has provided assistance.
The Department of Justice said this was one of 11 criminal cases against alleged drug dealers from cities throughout Southern California who sold or provided narcotics to users who suffered fatal overdoses from opioids such as fentanyl or fentanyl analogues.
As a result of the operation led by the DEA, each of the 12 defendants named in the 11 cases is charged with distribution of narcotics resulting in death. If convicted, each defendant would face at least a 20-year mandatory minimum prison sentence and a potential maximum sentence of life without parole in federal prison.
“These charges are the first steps in bringing justice to the families of victims who often died without knowing they were ingesting some of the world’s most powerful opioids,” said Acting United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison. “The conduct alleged in these cases demonstrates the grave threat people face now that fentanyl is widespread and is commonly hidden in a variety of illicit narcotics. The danger posed by opioids is real -- both for unwitting users who risk death and for the dealers who face decades in prison for spreading deadly poison in our communities.”
“The collaborative work to build these cases demonstrates our shared commitment to go after individuals who push fentanyl within our communities and further the opioid crisis, devastating families across the nation,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner. “Drug dealers who market and sell counterfeit pills via online marketplace and social media platforms may think they can hide behind technology and are absolved from responsibility, but they are not. While our actions can’t bring back a loved one, we hope that we can save other lives by putting these individuals behind bars so they can’t continue to distribute dangerous opioids in the community.”
