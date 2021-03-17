A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being involved in dozens of incidents of identity theft in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Since December, Arturo Lugo has allegedly been stealing credit cards and personal identification cards from unlocked vehicles in Fontana, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
On March 16, Lugo was arrested not only with property from more than 50 separate victims of identity theft (which included credit cards, California identification cards and passports), he was also in a stolen vehicle, police said.
"Lugo would ride around in the early morning hours and check vehicles," the Facebook post said. "Please keep your vehicle doors locked and take valuable belongings inside."
