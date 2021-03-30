A 34-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 28 at 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 9400 block of Evergreen Lane in the unincorporated county area of Fontana. Upon arrival, they learned that Malcolm McCool was involved in an ongoing dispute with the victim and came to her residence. McCool allegedly threatened to burn down the victim’s residence and kill her. He had fled prior to deputy arrival.
While deputies were on scene, McCool called and again threatened to kill the victim, the Sheriff's Department said.
The next day, McCool came to the Fontana Sheriff's Station, where he was recognized by an alert employee. McCool was arrested on a charge of making criminal threats and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
