A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing incident which took place in Fontana earlier this month, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Juniper Avenue, where they learned that two suspects assaulted and stabbed a victim and made several comments about being from a local gang. One of the suspects went to their car and fired several rounds at the victim’s apartment before fleeing the scene.
The victim was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center via ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other persons were injured in the incident.
Officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Dianthus and Citrus avenues and observed the suspects getting out of the vehicle. The driver, Ricardo Esperanza, 34, was immediately detained, but a passenger was able to get away.
Detectives are actively working on identifying the second suspect.
Esperanza was booked into West Valley Detention Center without incident.
