A man was arrested after he allegedly refused to leave a business and then fought with deputies in western Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 18 at about 8 a.m., an employee at a business in the 8400 block of Cherry Avenue asked the suspect, Joshua Gilpin, a 37-year-old transient who frequents Fontana, to leave. Gilpin allegedly armed himself with a knife, but eventually left and the victim did not initially contact law enforcement.
On the same day at about 3 p.m., the employee returned to work and saw Gilpin had returned to the business. The employee left the area and called the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies located Gilpin and discovered that he matched the description of an armed subject who was previously reported in a nearby parking lot. A records check revealed he was on Post Release Community Supervision.
When the deputies tried to search Gilpin for the reported knife, he fled, leading them on a short foot chase.
Deputies struggled with Gilpin for several minutes while he allegedly assaulted them. During the struggle, Gilpin allegedly reached for one of the deputy’s firearms. Deputies used force to overcome Gilpin’s resistance, prevent his escape, and defend themselves, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Additional deputies and officers from the Fontana Police Department responded to assist, and Gilpin was taken into custody.
The deputies suffered minor injuries during the struggle with Gilpin.
Gilpin was transported to a local hospital and subsequently booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of use of violence on executive officers, attempting to disarm a deputy, resisting arrest, and brandishing a weapon.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
