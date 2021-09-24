A 33-year-old man was arrested in Fontana on charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On the morning of Sept. 24, Sheriff’s Dispatch received several calls regarding a nude man who was touching his genitals in public in the area of Elm and Ceres avenues in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
Deputies found the subject, who was partially nude, in a public place and attempted to detain him, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect, Jaspal Singh, allegedly refused to comply with commands and struggled with deputies who attempted to arrest him, the Sheriff’s Department said. Singh was eventually arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center.
Singh initially provided a false name and was later identified at the jail, where he was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
