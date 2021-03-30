A 47-year-old man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and a violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) during an incident in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 28 at 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Ilex Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana and learned that Duarte resident Ruben Escobedo allegedly grabbed the victim’s dog, “Bugs,” and, for no apparent reason, threw him into the window of a motorhome. The window shattered because of the impact. Bugs suffered a minor injury, resulting in a limp.
The investigation showed Bugs was previously used as a service dog by his current owner.
Escobedo was found a short distance away and was identified as the suspect.
He was found to be on PRCS because of California Assembly Bill 109 for an unlisted offense. As part of then-Governor Jerry Brown’s Realignment Plan, or Assembly Bill 109, to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring the state to lower its prison population by 30,000, offenders with non-violent, non-sexual, and non-serious convictions would serve reduced sentences in county jails and be placed on local supervision through county probation. Escobedo was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.