A 28-year-old man was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 9 at about 9:57 a.m., Fontana Sheriff's Station deputies responded to the area of Almeria Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in the unincorporated area of Fontana when the reporting party said that someone tried to stab him.
Through investigation, deputies determined the victim knew the suspect, who was later identified as Manuel Mendoza. Mendoza allegedly punched the victim and swung a knife at him in an apparent attempt to stab him.
Mendoza fled and was later located by members of the Fontana Police Department while armed with a knife. They detained him for an unrelated matter and seized the knife, the Sheriff's Department said.
On May 10, after completing the investigation, deputies arrested Mendoza at a local hospital and booked him into West Valley Detention Center.
