A Bloomington man was arrested when it was determined that the vehicle he was driving in Fontana was stolen, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 23 at about 4:28 p.m., Deputy Smoot observed the driver of a black pickup truck commit several violations of the California Vehicle Code in the area of Arrow Route and Almond Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana. The deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle for the infractions, which included speeding and loud exhaust.
During the stop, it was determined the license plate was not issued to the truck and had been taken from a different vehicle to conceal the correct identification. Through additional records checks, Smoot discovered the vehicle was stolen from a Rialto resident on March 13.
The vehicle was returned to its registered owner.
The suspect, Emanuel Ayala, 29, was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into West Valley Detention Center. A female passenger was released at the scene pending review by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.
