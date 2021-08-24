A man was arrested on charges of stalking, evading officers, and assault on officers, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 23, the Fontana P.D. was following up leads for a stalking suspect in the City of San Bernardino. The suspect was identified as Juan Guzman, 34, who was wanted for stalking over the past few months and a known gang member from Azusa, police said. The P.D.'s Fugitive Apprehension Team (F.A.T.) and Multiple Enforcement Team (M.E.T.) assisted detectives with the investigation.
At about 2:45 pm, F.A.T. and M.E.T. officers were able to locate the suspect and attempted to detain Guzman. Guzman had fled from officers in the past and led officers on dangerous pursuits.
Guzman exited the location, got into his vehicle, a white Lexus sedan, and immediately fled from officers. He allegedly drove the vehicle across a sidewalk, through the grass to evade officers, drove head-on with them, and rammed a police vehicle with an officer inside. Both the police vehicle and suspect vehicle were disabled.
Fontana officers approached Guzman, removed him from the vehicle, and placed him into handcuffs.
A search warrant was written for where Guzman was staying, and evidence related to the stalking investigation was located inside, police said.
Guzman was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
