A 41-year-old man was arrested after deputies received a report of an incident which began in Fontana allegedly involving kidnapping, domestic violence, and criminal threats, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 20 at about 11:24 a.m., deputies responded to a wireless 911 call of a male threatening to shoot a female near San Bernardino Avenue and Live Oak Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
Upon arrival, deputies were unable to find the caller. Based on information heard on the 911 call, deputies began a kidnapping investigation to ensure the safety of the victim. Multiple Sheriff’s Department divisions collaborated on the investigation.
Through investigative resources, both the victim and suspect were found in Riverside.
The victim suffered visible injuries consistent with being assaulted and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Jermaine Bradley, 41, a resident of Riverside, was booked into Central Detention Center on a domestic violence charge. The remainder of the charges will be sent to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for filing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
