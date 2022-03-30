A man was arrested on felony gun charges in Fontana, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department on March 30.
Officers received information in reference to a male subject who was manufacturing and selling “ghost” guns.
A search warrant was served at his residence and several firearms were seized, along with high capacity magazines and ammunition.
