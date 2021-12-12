A man was extricated from a vehicle after being involved in a traffic collision in Fontana on Dec. 12, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of the incident at Miller and Hemlock avenues in the northern area of the city.
The vehicle, a silver Honda, traveled onto the sidewalk, sheared off a fire hydrant, hit a tree, knocked down a light pole, and stopped when it hit another tree, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, and it took San Bernardino County Fire / Medics more than 10 minutes to extract him out. He was conscious and talking and was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as a precaution.
Traffic officers were continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
