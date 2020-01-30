The California Highway Patrol is investigating an incident in which a man's body was found on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 29.
At about 10:46 p.m., the man was found on the right shoulder next to a white Honda Civic on I-10 westbound, west of Cherry Avenue, the CHP said.
Initial reports based on physical evidence, investigators on scene, and witness statements indicate the party was driving the Honda on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, the left side of the Honda collided with the concrete center median, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
The driver regained control of the vehicle and was able to bring the Honda to a stop on the right shoulder. The man exited the Honda, walked to the right side of the vehicle and collapsed onto the ground between the right shoulder wall and his vehicle.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered the party was unresponsive and not breathing. Resuscitative measures were initiated by the officer on scene until relieved by responding paramedics. At about 11:23 p.m., the man was declared deceased by the paramedics on scene.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division was called to the scene, and initial reports indicate there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man, and a medical emergency may have occurred.
The identification of the decedent is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the CHP Investigative Services Unit at (909) 806-2400.
