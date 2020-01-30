A man was found dead on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man was discovered next to his vehicle on the westbound I-10 near the Cherry Avenue exit at about 10:40 p.m., the CHP said.
An investigation into the death is being conducted.
All of the westbound lanes of the freeway were shut down by investigators during the night time hours but were reopened on the morning of Jan. 30.
