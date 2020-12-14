A man was hospitalized after being shot at a park in Fontana on Dec. 12, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6 p.m., Dispatch received a call from an area hospital reporting that a shooting victim was in the emergency room.
During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was sitting in his car at Seville Park when he was approached by an unknown subject, said Fontana Officer Kevin Anderson.
The suspect brandished a firearm at the victim and a struggle ensued. The victim was subsequently shot one time, which struck him in the hand and leg. The injuries were non-life-threatening wounds, Anderson said.
The investigation is ongoing.
