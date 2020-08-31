Authorities are investigating an incident in which a man was hospitalized after suffering a neck injury in the western unincorporated area of Fontana on Aug. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies responded to a call of a man down in the 15100 block of Merrill Avenue and found the subject lying on the ground.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
No suspect information was provided to deputies; it is unknown at this time how his injury occurred.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
