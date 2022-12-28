A man suffered injuries, and was later arrested, after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Fontana on Dec. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6:53 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding the collision in which one car was reported to be overturned at Arrow Boulevard and Alder Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The cars involved in the crash were a 2016 Chevy Malibu, a 2011 Nissan Maxima, and a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
San Bernardino County Fire /Medics arrived first and treated the driver in the overturned car. That driver, later identified as 32-year-old Jesus Antonio Chavez, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was later arrested at the hospital for suspicion of DUI, Romero said.
No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.