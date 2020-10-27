A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Oct. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 9:37 p.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident on the westbound 210, east of Beech Avenue.
The driver of a Honda Odyssey lost control of the vehicle and overturned in the center divider.
An unrestrained rear passenger, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the man will be released once positive identification is made and the next of kin is notified.
The CHP is investigation the collision.
