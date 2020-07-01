A 21-year-old man died in Fontana on June 30 and a 26-year-old man was arrested on a homicide charge, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 14600 block of Woodland Avenue in the southern area of the city in reference to a subject who needed medical attention and was having trouble breathing.
When officers arrived, they learned that there had been a verbal altercation between the victim and suspect which had turned violent.
The victim, a Fontana resident, sustained head and body trauma and was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect was identified as Dominic Thompson, a Fontana resident. Thompson was interviewed by detectives and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
