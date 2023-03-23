A man was killed in a traffic collision in Fontana on March 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 12:58 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to Valley Boulevard and N. Commerce Drive.
A driver, Jonathan Click, a 37-year-old Hesperia resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:23 a.m.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
