A man was shot and his car was stolen in Fontana on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 8, and suspects in the case were apprehended later in Chino, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 2:49 a.m., the victim was sitting alone in his vehicle, watching movies on his cell phone, in the south parking lot of Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park in southern Fontana, according to Fontana Police Officer Rich Guerrero.
Three men then approached the victim and dragged him out of the car. The victim was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the abdomen, and the assailants got in his car and fled.
The victim was able to walk to Sierra Avenue, and police responded to the scene. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.
Later, the suspects were taken into custody in the area of Oaks Avenue in Chino.
During that incident, one of the suspects fired at an officer, striking a police vehicle twice, but the officer was not injured, according to the Chino Police Department.
When the suspects fled on foot, officers established a perimeter and found one suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
The remaining suspects were located and were arrested. The suspects were charged with attempted murder of a police officer and carjacking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.