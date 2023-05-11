A man was shot and wounded during an incident in Fontana on May 11, and after a standoff, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the case, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the 16200 block of Foothill Boulevard and located the victim, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently being treated, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Later in the afternoon, officers were successful in arresting a suspect without incident, and they also found a firearm that was believed to be used during the crime.
Fontana P.D. detectives are still actively working the investigation, and as a result, the names of the victim and suspect are being withheld.
Persons who have information regarding this case are urged to contact Detective Romo at (909) 356-3350.
