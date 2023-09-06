A man was shot and wounded in a parking lot in Fontana on Sept. 5, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:45 a.m., police received 9-1-1 calls about shots being fired outside Royal Market in the 17000 block of Walnut Village Parkway, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers were on the scene almost instantly, alongside San Bernardino County Fire/Medics, and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
“It's important to note that the incident occurred in the parking lot and not within Royal Market itself. The victim sought help inside the store after the event,” Romero said.
He said detectives are actively following several leads to identify the suspect.
No additional information was immediately available.
