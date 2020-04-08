A man was shot during an incident in Fontana on the night of April 6, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident was an altercation between two men which occurred in the area of Cherry Avenue and Valley Boulevard.
The man who was shot is expected to live, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are working some potential leads but are not releasing any additional information at this time, police said.
