A man was shot to death at a cemetery in Bloomington on May 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 12:39 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to Green Acres Memorial Park at 11715 Cedar Avenue following reports of a shooting and an injured man inside the cemetery. The suspect immediately fled the scene and was not located.
Deputies arrived and discovered that Rogelio Gonzalez, 41, suffered traumatic injuries. Medical aid was immediately rendered to Gonzalez by deputies and paramedics, but Gonzalez was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada or Sergeant Justin Giles with the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
