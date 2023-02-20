A man was shot to death in Fontana on Feb. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:22 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Citrus Avenue and located a vehicle parked at the front of a gas station.
Inside the vehicle was a 25-year-old man from Garden Grove who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives were notified and assumed the investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the shooting occurred several blocks away.
This was not a random attack, as the victim and suspect knew each other, police said.
Detectives are actively following up on investigative leads. Persons who have any additional information are urged to contact Detective Vanderkallen at (909) 356-3380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.