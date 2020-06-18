A 35-year-old man was shot to death in Fontana on June 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:27 p.m., Fontana Police Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a possible shooting in the 8600 block of Nuevo Avenue in the central area of the city.
Officers arrived on scene and located the man with gunshot wounds to his chest. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim has not yet been identified. His last known address was in Pomona.
Witness statements indicate the suspect fled the scene on foot westbound on Orange Way from Nuevo.
The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Valenzuela at (909)356-7126 or lvalenzuela@fontana.org.
