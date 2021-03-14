A man was shot to death at a restaurant in Fontana on March 14, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about noon, officers responded to a call of shots fired to the 9100 block of Citrus Avenue, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
Upon arrival, they found that one victim had been struck by the gunfire. The 45-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect fled the location.
Fontana detectives arrived on scene and have been actively working the investigation.
