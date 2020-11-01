A man was shot to death in Fontana early Sunday morning, Nov. 1, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of Palmetto Avenue and the Pacific Electric Trail. They located a man down who was between 25 and 35 years old. The subject had a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He has not yet been identified.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Moore at (909) 356-3306.
