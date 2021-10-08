A man was shot to death in Rialto on Oct. 7, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 11:15 p.m., the Rialto P.D. Communications Center received a call regarding shots fired with a victim down in the 100 block of West Cascade Drive.
Officers responded and located the victim, who was transported by Rialto Fire Department to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
He was identified as Juan Carlos Juarez, a 27-year-old Rialto resident.
It appears that there were three male suspects involved in the crime, police said. What transpired between the victim and the suspects prior to the shooting is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Lieutenant James Mills at (909) 820-2632.
