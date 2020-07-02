A 46-year-old man was shot to death in southwestern Fontana on July 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:38 p.m., officers with the Fontana Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 12000 block of Glenheather Drive.
Daniel Duran Sr., a resident of Hesperia, was transported to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana and pronounced deceased in the emergency department at 3:17 p.m.
No other information was immediately available. The Fontana P.D. is investigating the incident.
