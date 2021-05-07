A man was shot to death while driving in Rancho Cucamonga, causing his vehicle to crash into two other vehicles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 6 at 6:27 p.m., deputies responded to numerous calls of a traffic collision in the 10800 block of Church Street. Deputies arrived and found three vehicles involved and one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives determined that Corey Deshawn Cooper, a 39-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, had been shot nearby and lost control of his vehicle, causing him to veer into oncoming traffic and collide with two vehicles before coming to rest. Detectives are investigating the events that occurred prior to the collision and urge any witnesses to come forward.
The drivers of the involved vehicles were not injured in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Nicolas Craig, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
