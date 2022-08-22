A man riding an electric bicycle died after a collision in Fontana on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident happened at about 7:52 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and the Pacific Electric Trail (PET), where officers found the man down in the No. 2 lane next to his bicycle.
The man had serious head trauma and no pulse, said Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
Officers administered CPR until he was transported to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center with a pulse. However, he succumbed to his injuries several hours later and was pronounced deceased.
A witness told police that the man crashed into a raised curb and then hit the south wall of the PET bridge, just west of Almeria Avenue. Evidence on scene corroborated the statement and it did not appear that the man was struck by a vehicle, Delair said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.