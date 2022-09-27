A 64-year-old man from La Puente suffered major injuries when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by a hit-and-run driver on the 210 Freeway in Fontana, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred on Sept. 27 at about 12:38 a.m. on the westbound 210, east of Citrus Avenue.
The preliminary investigation indicated that an unknown driver was traveling in the No. 4 lane at an unknown speed and struck the rear of a Toyota. After the crash, the Toyota overturned and came to rest blocking the No. 4 lane.
The other driver fled the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga CHP Area Office at (909) 980-3994.
