A man suffered minor injuries when his car went off the roadway and severed a Southern California Edison pole on July 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 9:27 a.m. in the 5000 block of Coyote Canyon Road, just south of Duncan Canyon Road in northwestern Fontana, according to Officer Rich Guerrero.
Guerrero said officers received a call from a passerby on the Interstate 15 Freeway who saw the 2003 Honda Accord that had overturned on the east sidewalk of Coyote Canyon.
The 35-year-old driver was treated for his injuries by paramedics. SC Edison was notified and fixed the light pole.
The collision is under investigation by the Fontana P.D.'s Traffic Division.
"At this time, we don’t have any indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, and the preliminary information suggests the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel prior to the collision," Guerrero said.
