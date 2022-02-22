A man climbed up construction scaffolding at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana and threatened suicide by jumping, but he was later taken into custody safely, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 21 at about 7:30 a.m., police received a call from the hospital regarding the suicidal 52-year-old Fontana man who had climbed high up the scaffolding on Medical Office Building 2. Officers responded to the scene along with medics from San Bernardino County Fire and American Medical Response.
At times, the man was very aggressive and irrational while on the scaffolding, police said.
During the incident, the subject threw pieces of metal scaffolding toward first responders and lit his clothing on fire.
Officers attempted to make contact with the subject, who was very irritated and distraught, but he refused all help and intervention by responding officers.
Then Fontana Police Officer Mike Hall from the Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) was summoned to the scene. Hall is a department expert in dealing with individuals experiencing mental health issues.
After about two hours, Hall convinced the subject to climb off the scaffolding and onto the roof, where waiting officers took him into custody without further incident.
It was determined that the subject was having a mental health crisis, and he was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center – Behavioral Health for treatment, police said.
The subject did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident, and there was no damage to hospital property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.