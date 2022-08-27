A man who had "two dangerous objects" was arrested as he walked near a school in Fontana, according to the Fontana School Police Department.
School Police officers responded to the area of Almeria Middle School after dispatchers were told about the suspicious man on Aug. 26, police said in a Facebook post.
"The subject was found in possession of two dangerous objects and was arrested for criminal threats, drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants," the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.